Yemi Alade takes “Woman of Steel” to Kenya with Intimate Album Release Party

Yemi Alade and her record label Effyzie Music Group hosted a private album release party in Nairobi, Kenya, in celebration of her recently released fourth studio album “Woman of Steel“.

The party was graced by media personalities, influences and celebrities like Chimano of Sauti Sol, Victoria Kimani, Naiboi, Hart The Band, Blinky Bill, Patricia Kihoro and Ivlyn Mutua.

Kenya release party of “Woman of Steel” comes hot off the heels of successful launch parties in Lagos, London and Paris.

