Connect with us

Music Scoop

Yemi Alade takes "Woman of Steel" to Kenya with Intimate Album Release Party

Music Scoop

Lauren London awarded Custodianship of Son with Nipsey Hussle

Music Scoop

5 Tweets that Prove that Naira Marley is a Philosophical Genius (Like Twitter Users Claim)

Music Scoop

Patoranking isn't very happy with Africans' "lack of love for one another" at the Youth Connekt Africa Summit in Rwanda

BN TV Comedy Music

#BBNaija's Ike features on Nonso Ernessey's "If Guns Could Talk" & it's ... interesting

Music Scoop

Ghanaian Singer King Promise wants us to know he's not Stopping Soon as he Covers 25th Issue of Tush Magazine

Music Scoop

Zlatan & Davido are not Afraid to embrace Vulnerability as their "30 Billion Gang" Ice arrives

Music Scoop

Elton John says Micheal Jackson was "genuinely mentally ill, a disturbing person to be around" in New Memoir "Me"

Music

New Music: Victor AD — Too Much Money

Music

New Music: Slimcase — FurooNaire

Music

Yemi Alade takes “Woman of Steel” to Kenya with Intimate Album Release Party

BellaNaija.com

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Yemi Alade and her record label Effyzie Music Group hosted a private album release party in Nairobi, Kenya, in celebration of her recently released fourth studio album “Woman of Steel“.

The party was graced by media personalities, influences and celebrities like Chimano of Sauti Sol, Victoria Kimani, Naiboi, Hart The Band, Blinky Bill, Patricia Kihoro and Ivlyn Mutua.

Kenya release party of “Woman of Steel” comes hot off the heels of successful launch parties in Lagos, London and Paris.

See more photos from the event:

Photo Credit: @yemialade

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

TemiO: Let’s Talk About the Pink Tax

Folayemi “Folly” Agusto of Eat.Drink.Lagos is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Chisom Winifred: A Modern Look at the Story of the Good Samaritan

Global Hand Washing Day 2019: Wash Those Hands, Stay Clean & Safe

Yewande Jinadu: Before You Send Out that Unsolicited Job Application

Advertisement
css.php