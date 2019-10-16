Toyin Abraham goes Green as she launches Herbal Product for Female Fertility

Toyin Abraham has announced the launch of her female fertility herbal product!

The actress announced the launch of Toyin’s Herbal Female Fertility Booster on her Instagram, sharing her own story to motherhood in a video.

In the video posted, the new mum shared the story of her struggle with conception, and how she eventually got a solution through traditional medicine which she had earlier despised.

“When I was first introduced to traditional remedies, I was the biggest sceptic. But after seeing the proof in other women, I had no choice but to believe, and I am glad I did.

According to her, her decision to launch the brand is due to her recognition of the fact that many can not afford alternative means of conception.

Congratulations to her!

Photo Credit: @toyin_abraham