Connect with us

Music Scoop

Lauren London has This to Say about Rumors of her Dating Diddy

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage's Forthcoming Album is one to Watch Out For & even Vogue Agrees

Music Scoop

Brace Up Guys! Wizkid has Finally Completed his Album

Music

New Video: CDQ - Owo

Music

Iyanya makes a Comeback with New EP "For Your Love" | Listen

Music

New Music + Video: Crayon - Kpano

BN TV Music

The Dream Catchers Release their first Single "Future" | Watch

BN TV Music

Justin Bieber gets Yummy with James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke"

Music Scoop

E-Money Celebrated his Birthday in the Best Way - By Giving!

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy was an AFRICAN GIANT at the BRIT Awards 2020

Music

Lauren London has This to Say about Rumors of her Dating Diddy

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lauren London attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lauren London is still grieving, so she does not have time for relationship rumors.

According to Page Six, some fans started speculating if the girlfriend of the late Nipsey Hussle had struck up a romance with P. Diddy after he posted a photo of them at the Roc Nation pre-GRAMMY brunch on his Instagram, with the caption:

“More Lost Files … Me & My Sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch.”

Lauren London took to her Instagram to make sure fans know that she still only has eyes for Hussle. She wrote:

“I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family ,my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁.”

She also posted the message: “Stop f**king with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing.”

Next month will mark the one-year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s death and he is certainly not forgotten.

Photo Credit: @Diddy

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Biodun Da-Silva: Let Your Money Work For You! Here Are 5 Ways to Invest Your Income

Advertisement
css.php