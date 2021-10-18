Burna Boy looks extra dapper on Evening Standard Magazine’s Latest Cover

Grammy-winner, Burna Boy is the latest cover star for the Evening Standard Magazine’s weekly issue. The superstar gets candid with the British publication about the desire to escape the hectic confines of his life, London being his second home, his discussion with P Diddy and much more.

Burna looks extra dapper on the cover, wearing a brown JORDANLUCA set paired with a tie and dye coat from British-Nigerian fashion brand MONAD.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On releasing an album soon:

Nah, they need to miss me a bit. ‘I’ll keep it real with you, I did want to drop an album, was working, and as always the music was coming, but I just thought: Why am I even doing this and what am I trying to prove? So, I’m chilling.

On his charity and setting up funds for the EndSARS victims:

It was a very weird time. I started getting phone calls: People wanna know why you’re not involved. Why are you not saying anything? But, as soon as I heard something I jumped into action. That’s who I am. I’ve been through so much at the hands of people that none of this is a surprise to me. You have to understand this: I realised, very early on, that if you’re fighting for someone then use only one hand. One to fight and the other to defend yourself from the person you’re fighting for!

On his bold artwork and life-sized paintings of himself, colourful creations in his seven-bedroom Lagos pad:

I was heavy into art when I was younger, I used to draw and paint. I’ve been in love with art for a very long time because I can find such similarities in all disciplines — it’s about leaving a piece of one’s soul on the canvas or the record.

On his dream of a silent retreat:

I’ll grow a big ass beard… and shave my head. I’ll get away from everything, and I’ll just be silent for a while. It goes a long way — like an iPhone charger for the spirit.

Credits:

Photography: @ruthossaistudio

Styling: @jessicaskeetecross

Interview: @teftobz

Set design: @ruthossaistudio Luke Kene and Timisola Shasanya

Hair: Jasmine Dale

Grooming: @mata_marielle

Nails: @edytabetka_nailpro

Digital and lighting technician: Ryan Coleman

Stylist’s assistant: Benjamin Carnall