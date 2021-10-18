Netflix is Launching a Book Club with Uzo Aduba as Host

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American actress, Uzo Aduba has been announced as the host of Netflix’s brand new virtual book Club’s series.

Uzo Aduba will host the ‘But Have You Read the Book?‘ series, which will feature announcements of monthly book titles that will be coming to the streaming service, as well as discussions about the adaptation process with the actors, creators, and writers over a cup of coffee at Starbucks.

Each episode will be centred around titles that the streaming platform has made adaptations from. Don’t be surprised if your favourite Nigerian novels like “Swallow“, which is currently on the streaming platform, or Wole Soyinka‘s “Death and the King’s Horseman” and Lola Shoneyin‘s “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives feature in the series.

The three-time Emmy award winner and “The Orange is The New Black” star shared her excitement for the new series:

#NetflixBookClub We’re starting the official @Netflix Book Club and this bookworm is going to be your host! 📖📚 Join us in dissecting the beloved stories that started on the page and then made it to Netflix. So read, watch, then let’s talk!

“Before these stories became pop culture phenomenon, they were first your favourite books,” she says in the Netflix Book Club teaser. “And if you ever wondered how a beloved story goes from page to screen, then you’re invited to Netflix Book Club.”

Watch the teaser below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba)

