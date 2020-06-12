Mo Abudu is Creating Magic for Netflix with Lola Shoneyin & Wole Soyinka’s Literary Works

Connect with us

Get ready to see a screen adaptation of two of your favourite novels on your screen.

Netflix just announced it signed a major deal with the award-winning producer, Mo Abudu, to bring two literary classics to life.

Two critically acclaimed books by award-winning Nigerian authors — Wole Soyinka‘s “Death and the King’s Horseman“, and Lola Shoneyin‘s “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives”, are being adapted into a film and set to premiere on Netflix.

There’s more – according to Netflix Naija, Mo Abudu and EbonyLife will produce two new Nigerian originals plus licensed films and a series for Netflix.

Acknowledging the great news, Lola Shoneyin took to Twitter. She wrote:

Sometimes, dreams take years… Thank you to my brilliant producer @MoAbudu for all your hard work. Thank you, @netflix for believing in the story. 🥰

