Mo Abudu is Creating Magic for Netflix with Lola Shoneyin & Wole Soyinka’s Literary Works

Get ready to see a screen adaptation of two of your favourite novels on your screen.

Netflix just announced it signed a major deal with the award-winning producer, Mo Abudu, to bring two literary classics to life.

Two critically acclaimed books by award-winning Nigerian authors — Wole Soyinka‘s “Death and the King’s Horseman“, and Lola Shoneyin‘s “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives”, are being adapted into a film and set to premiere on Netflix.

There’s more – according to Netflix Naija, Mo Abudu and EbonyLife will produce two new Nigerian originals plus licensed films and a series for Netflix.

Acknowledging the great news, Lola Shoneyin took to Twitter. She wrote:

Sometimes, dreams take years… Thank you to my brilliant producer @MoAbudu for all your hard work. Thank you, @netflix for believing in the story. 🥰

📣We’ve got MAJOR news for you today! Netflix has partnered with acclaimed producer @MoAbudu to bring you two of Nigeria’s most beloved literary classics to screens around the world! 📚🎥 pic.twitter.com/3zAE4zAndH — Netflix Naija (@NetflixNaija) June 12, 2020