Vanessa Bryant Gets a New Tattoo in Honour of Kobe & Gianna ❤️

Vanessa Bryant has memorialized her late husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant, with a set of new tattoos.

“I wanted my boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” she wrote in the caption for one series of videos, in which tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inks a spot on her neck.

Sharing the video on her now-private Instagram account, she captioned:

Vanessa isn’t the only one to get a tattoo in honour of Kobe Bryant, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis also received tattoos to honour their friend.

Photo Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI Via Getty Images