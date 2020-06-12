Vanessa Bryant Gets a New Tattoo in Honour of Kobe & Gianna ❤️

Connect with us

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant has memorialized her late husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant, with a set of new tattoos.

“I wanted my boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” she wrote in the caption for one series of videos, in which tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inks a spot on her neck.

Sharing the video on her now-private Instagram account, she captioned:

I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. ❤️@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway

Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. ❤️#throwbacktoFebruary

Vanessa isn’t the only one to get a tattoo in honour of Kobe Bryant, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis also received tattoos to honour their friend.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI Via Getty Images

Related Topics:
