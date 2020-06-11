Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer, Oxlade, was picked up by the police after a routine “stop and search” earlier today. The singer has since been released from police custody and he took to social media to share his experience.

The driver who had been with Oxlade when he was picked up had raised an alarm on social media.

Oxlade said “they’re doing the most” before revealing that when he was picked up the police officer went through his phone and searched for the words, “dollars” and “transaction” in WhatsApp messenger, he also said he was queried for having the Skype app on his phone.

See all the tweets here

