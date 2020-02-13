Connect with us

Scoop

These Celebrities are Honouring Kobe Bryant with Permanent Tattoos

Relationships Scoop

Has Seyi Awolowo Proposed to His Girlfriend? Certainly Looks Like It

Scoop

Word on the Street is Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Expecting a Little One

Scoop

All of Us will Miss the Late Great Victor Olaiya 💔

Scoop

For the 9th Year in a Row, Dangote is the Richest Person in Africa

Scoop

TBoss wants to Spark a Conversation about Breastfeeding with Something She Posted

Movies & TV Scoop

The Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Case is Going Back to Court | Here's What Happened

Scoop

We've Got the Details on Aisha Buhari's meeting with Patience Jonathan

Scoop

Michelle Obama gives us Excellent Tips on Parenting

Scoop

TBoss & her Baby Make the Perfect Duo 🥰

Scoop

These Celebrities are Honouring Kobe Bryant with Permanent Tattoos

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 26: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball with his left hand in the lane in the third quarter against the New Orleans Hornets in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2011 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In memory of the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, some celebrities are honouring the Lakers basketball player with permanent tattoos.

The latest person to get a tribute tattoo of Kobe is rapper, The Game. He added a new tat to his collection with a sideways “8” face tattoo. The tattoo is Kobe Bryant’s jersey number, and his autograph.

View this post on Instagram

♾ F O R E V E R

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

Lakers players LeBron James and Anthony Davis also got some ink, too, with the imagery of a black mamba, a tribute to Kobe’s nickname.

Rapper 2 Chainz also got a leg tattoo.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @tat2nene #24 #longlivebean

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s Why You NEED to Know How To Swim & No… It’s Not Too Late to Learn

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: An African Man’s Knowledge of a Woman’s Place

Yewande Jinadu: You Don’t Have to Kill Yourself Trying to be a ‘Working Mom’

Ndifreke Emmanuel: Press PLAY! Let These 10 Songs Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day

Dr. Azibanigha Scott: STOP Female Genital Mutilation

Advertisement
css.php