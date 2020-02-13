Scoop
These Celebrities are Honouring Kobe Bryant with Permanent Tattoos
In memory of the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, some celebrities are honouring the Lakers basketball player with permanent tattoos.
The latest person to get a tribute tattoo of Kobe is rapper, The Game. He added a new tat to his collection with a sideways “8” face tattoo. The tattoo is Kobe Bryant’s jersey number, and his autograph.
Lakers players LeBron James and Anthony Davis also got some ink, too, with the imagery of a black mamba, a tribute to Kobe’s nickname.
Rapper 2 Chainz also got a leg tattoo.