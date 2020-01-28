LeBron James Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant

LA Lakers basketball star, LeBron James, is really heartbroken and devasted after the death of his close friend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant who passed away in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday.

Kobe and Gianna were on their way to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California, where Gianna was scheduled to play before the accident occurred. With them was a community college baseball coach and his wife and daughter, an assistant girls basketball coach from Corona del Mal and a mother with her daughter, all on their way to the same game. The helicopter’s pilot also died in the crash, CNN reports.

He shared a strong and heartfelt message on Instagram which he found difficult to write and also shared a series of photos on Instagram, saying:

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾.

