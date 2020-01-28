Get Ready to Crack your Ribs with Funnybone in this Hilarious Episode of “The Nancy Isime Show” | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s the season finale of The Nancy Isime Show, hosted by Nancy Isime herself.

On this episode, we get a recap of the previous episodes featuring Falz, Yomi Casual, Ik Ogbonna, Alex Unusual, Toyin Lawani, Denrele Edun, Skales and so many more.

We also get to see the drama that goes on behind-the-scene, before the guest, Funnybone comes in.

He spoke about the support from his mother, his journey through comedy, why he isn’t married yet and also played an interesting game you’ll love to see.

Watch the video below.

