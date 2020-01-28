Justin and Hailey Bieber can’t get enough of Each Other at Premiere of his New Documentary

Music star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey could not get enough of each other while on the red carpet at the premiere of his new YouTube documentary, Seasons, held at Regency Bruin Theatre on Monday night (January 27) in Los Angeles.

The couple shared kisses, held hands and hugged each other closely on the red carpet.

The “Seasons” documentary is a look at Justin Bieber growth and life in the past few years of his career.

Supportive wife Hailey posted on her Instagram about the new project:

SEASONS is out today. Grateful to let people in on our journey of the last year and a half. It was a tough road but we are stronger because of it.. and to @justinbieber you my love, are incredible. I love growing together! Thank you for sharing your story with the world.. I am so grateful to walk through this life with you.

Photo Credit: Getty Images