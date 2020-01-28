Spotted: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Robert De Niro at the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

 on

It’s awards season, and in just a few short days it will be time for the 92nd edition of the Oscars.

Ahead of that, the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon was held on Monday afternoon (January 27) in Hollywood.

It was attended by Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Quentin Tarantino, Charlize Theron, Diane Warren, Kathy Bates, Renee Zellweger, and more.

Check on it!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Brad Pitt attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Quentin Tarantino attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Robert De Niro attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Renée Zellweger attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Laura Dern attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Greta Gerwig attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Florence Pugh attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt attend the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: (L-R) Renée Zellweger and Cynthia Erivo attend the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

css.php