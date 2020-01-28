Connect with us

Events

Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro offers Financial Grants to Petty Traders in Eti-Osa to affirm his Commitment to Development

Events

Spotted: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Robert De Niro at the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Events Relationships Scoop

Justin and Hailey Bieber can't get enough of Each Other at Premiere of his New Documentary

Events

Sola Sobowale, Ajoke Silva, Alibaba, Don Jazzy, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde join Top Creatives at UNDP #CreateToDevelop Hangout

Events Music Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 62nd Annual #GRAMMYs

Events Music Style

Here are the Most Talked About Looks at the 2020 #GRAMMYs

Events Music

Lizzo, Billie Eilish & Koffee are Winners at the 2020 Grammys | See the Full List

Events Music

Burna Boy didn't Win at the #GRAMMYs but He's Always a Winner to Us

Events Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase

Beauty Events Music Style

Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Events

Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro offers Financial Grants to Petty Traders in Eti-Osa to affirm his Commitment to Development

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Representative Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, an Honourable Member of the House of Representatives, representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Lagos State, on Monday, January 27th, 2020, held a first of its kind empowerment programme where he gave financial grants to petty traders and motorbikes to resident associations and some security operatives to aid security activities in their communities.

The empowerment programme as facilitated by Rep. Obanikoro was the first in the series of his legislative programmes, and this was sponsored by the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to alleviate poverty and enhance human capital development in Eti-Osa.

In his speech, Rep. Obanikoro went down the memory lane to reel out how historical the day was to him. He said he is happy that he is now living his passion for representing the people. He also reiterated the importance of petty traders in society and felt the need to empower them is of utmost importance to his administration.
He, however, urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to make good use of the grant as he was very optimistic it would yield good returns for them:
“I have no iota of doubt in me that this grant will increase your capital base, and with your hard work and survival instincts, the grant will be doubled in the next twelve months; which means you will be better off than you are today. I believe in your ability and I hope that you will not let me down.”
He also seized the opportunity to highlight some of the things he has done since being elected as the people’s representative:
“…I have always sought various avenues and maximized every opportunity to deliver the dividends of democracy to you, my constituents. We have been able to help some constituents in securing employment, we have also helped in the admission placement of some of the children of our people into tertiary and basic institutions respectively. We waded in to help in the redeployment of some constituents who were posted to volatile areas for their youth service, and in the spirit of continuity, there is an ongoing project (the building of a clinic) that we just started in Lafiaji area of Eti Osa. This project was initially proposed by my predecessor and was included in the just-concluded budget. Therefore, the onus is on us to ensure the project becomes a reality, and I believe we will complete it…”
The programme was well attended by beneficiaries, family members, and party members and leaders across the Constituency. They included: Wale Edun who was the Chairman of the occasion; Distinguished Sen. Oluremi Tinubu who was ably represented by Titilola Fadeke; Hon. Rashidat Adu, Chairperson of Iru/Victoria-Island LCDA; Hon. Yaya Dosunmu; Alhaji Alli.
He appreciated everyone and assured them of making Eti-Osa accommodating to all through his legislative programmes.
To learn more, you can visit Instagram: @representativeibrahimobanikoro.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here Are the African Books We’re Super Pumped About in 2020!

Elizabeth Agboola: Answering 10 Questions You Probably Have About Brazil

Hephzibah Frances: Lessons Learned From My Weight loss Journey

Google Developer Expert & Tech Enthusiast Femi Taiwo of INITS Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Why Are We Rehabilitating ‘Repented’ Boko Haram Members?

Advertisement
css.php