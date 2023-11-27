The 2023 Annual Directors Conference Was an Extraordinary Experience! Here’s How it Went

Connect with us

The just concluded 2023 Annual Directors Conference of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria was a resounding success.

The Annual Directors Conference of the Institute is a yearly gathering of Directors, boardroom gurus, leaders and change enthusiasts across Nigeria and the African continent in the quest to deepen the practice of sound corporate governance, good leadership and best practices.

This year’s event held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on November 16th & 17th, 2023 has the theme; Driving Nigeria’s Economic Transformation And Diversification: The Role Of Corporate Governance. There was the best crop of bright minds as speakers and moderators for the four plenary sessions at the conference. Also, there were opportunities for attendees to engage with prominent experts and influential industry leaders actively steering the course of Africa’s Business landscape who attended the event.

The Opening Ceremony was chaired by a revered Boardroom Guru, Ernest Ndukwe, OFR, Chairman, MTN Nigeria. The Guests of Honour included the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka, Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, and Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman.

The highlight of the opening session was the keynote address delivered by a distinguished figure in the international community, Dr. Olusegun Aganga, CON, Chairman, Leadway Pension, PFA, former Minister of Finance and former Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment. The conference also featured the “Special Business Meets Government Dinner”, an event with an exclusive gathering uniting prominent Business Leaders with key public sector figures.

The Special Guest of Honour at this dinner was the Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, the Chairman is Col. Sani Bello Rtd, Chairman, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, while the Guest Speaker was Mrs. Bola Adesola, Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria.

Indeed, an outstanding time was had at the conference – rich, full, eventful, and highly remarkable. There were several lightbulb moments, several eureka moments. Deep insights were shared, as well as mind-blowing and tough conversations. There were also lots of networking, new friendships and collaborations, as well as sweet moments of reunion.

The 2023 Annual Directors Conference was a beautiful event to be relieved for a very long time!

