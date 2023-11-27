Here’s How to Get the Flytime Fest 2023 Limited Early Bird Tickets

Flytime Promotions announces the release of Early Bird VIP Tickets for the highly anticipated Flytime Fest and Rhythm Unplugged 2023! This exclusive offering allows fans to secure their spot at the festival at the lowest prices of the year.

Available in a limited quantity until sold out, the Early Bird Tickets offer attendees a unique opportunity to experience Africa’s premium indoor music events, Flytime Fest, and Rhythm Unplugged, showcasing the best of Afrobeats and live entertainment.

With a star-studded artist lineup and a promise of an immersive cultural experience, Flytime is drawing fans from all over the world to Lagos once again.

“We’re excited to offer fans the chance to be part of Flytime Fest 2023 at an incredible value,” said Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Fest. “These Early Bird Tickets ensure that everyone can immerse themselves in the extraordinary celebration of music and culture that defines Flytime.”

Known for selling out quickly, Early Bird Tickets are available for purchase via the Flytime website.

Flytime Fest 2023 is proudly powered by Coca-Cola and presented by their sponsors: Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Clane, Magicline Films, and Road14 Studios. Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, and the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25, Martell Cognac serves as the official spirits sponsor, for Davido’s exceptional performance on December 24.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Flytime Fest 2023