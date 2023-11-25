Connect with us

Different Shades of Wellness as AXA Mansard Health Celebrates Employees, Customers, and Other Stakeholders

at 10th Anniversary Gala and Employee Appreciation Night
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

L-R: Gbola Akinola– Non-Executive Director, AXA Mansard Insurance, Omowunmi Adewusi– General Counsel & Human Resource Director, AXA Mansard Insurance, Kola Adesina– Chairman/Non-Executive Director, AXA Mansard Insurance, Tope Adeniyi – Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Health, Ekundayo Ajayi-Obe– Independent Non-Executive Director, AXA Mansard Health, Ayodeji Gbeleyi– Chairman/Non-Executive Director, AXA Mansard Health, Rashidat Adebisi – Chief Client Officer Insurance, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami – Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Kunle Ahmed – Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, during the AXA Mansard Health 10th anniversary cocktail and gala night in Lagos

One of Nigeria’s biggest HMOs, AXA Mansard Health, recently rolled out the drums to celebrate a decade of its existence and its transformative impact on the Health Insurance sector in Nigeria. The company organized two separate events, bringing together employees and the top echelon of corporate Nigeria, to express gratitude for their various contributions to the success of the company over the past 10 years.

The celebrations, according to Tope Adeniyi, CEO of AXA Mansard Health, are meant to re-echo the commitments to its stakeholders, but most importantly, to demonstrate that a successful business can be built in Nigeria on the simple basis of service quality and integrity.

Our growth has been based on high values and standards, and we are proud to say that Nigerians and Nigeria have rewarded us accordingly, Adeniyi said

Tope Adeniyi, CEO, AXA Mansard Health Ltd

First of all; Employee Wellness:

To kick off this remarkable celebration, the company hosted a staff Appreciation and Recognition Ceremony. Top management of the company attended, including Meryem Chami, CEO of AXA Africa; Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Clients Officer of AXA Mansard; and Kunle Ahmed, CEO of AXA Mansard Insurance.

L-R: Rashidat Adebisi, CCO, AXA Nigeria, Tope Adeniyi, CEO, AXA Mansard Health, Kunle Ahmed, CEO, AXA Mansard Insurance, and Merem Chami, CEO, AXA Africa, Presenting an appreciation gift to Tope Adeniyi

Kunle Ahmed, CEO, AXA Mansard Insurance

The Wellvolution Cocktail and Gala Night

Speaking at the Gala, Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, said

The celebration is not just about the company’s strides. It is, more importantly, a renewal of its commitment to always put customers first and remain responsible to all stakeholders who have reposed their trust in AXA Mansard.

