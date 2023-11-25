Connect with us

Events Promotions

Kick Start your Musical Journey with the Pepsi Music Academy | Here’s how to enroll

Events Promotions

Different Shades of Wellness as AXA Mansard Health Celebrates Employees, Customers, and Other Stakeholders

Events Promotions

A King's Passion unveiled: Access Holdings Proudly Sponsors Remarkable Art Collection Book by the Obi of Onitsha

Events Promotions

A Decade of Elegance: Scavolini Celebrates 10 Years with Luca Visage

Events News Promotions

Six Years Strong: TGI Distri Marks Anniversary with Orphan Outreach

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Beauty Events Promotions Style

MAC Cosmetics Unveils Stunning Makeup for Lisa Folawiyo's Fashion Show

Events Promotions

A Taste of Culture: 3X4 Gourmet Ushers in New Era for Lagos Street Food Celebration

Events Promotions

I Have An Idea Entertainment's 'What No One Knows' Sparks Conversations, Leaves Lasting Impact at AFRIFF

Events Promotions

Technogym Nigeria Unveiled as the Headline Sponsor of Cycology Cycling Club

Events

Kick Start your Musical Journey with the Pepsi Music Academy | Here’s how to enroll

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Turning your musical dreams into a reality could be as effortless as twisting the cap off a Pepsi bottle. Simply grab a bottle of Pepsi, scan the QR code, and you may find yourself on your way to a world of unparalleled opportunities at the Pepsi Music Academy (PMA).

Pepsi’s role as a promoter of Afrobeats in Nigeria has now expanded into the realm of music education with the launch of the Pepsi Music Academy. Taking it a step further, Pepsi has made the academy free and open to everyone with the introduction of the QR code on Pepsi bottles.

Grabbing a bottle of Pepsi now extends beyond refreshment, it’s an invitation to explore your musical potential. Simply grab a bottle of Pepsi, locate the QR code, take out your smartphone and scan.

Once you have scanned the QR code, you’ll find yourself at the virtual doorstep of the Pepsi Music Academy. This online platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Just fill out the profile form, upload a soundcloud link to your original music track, and submit it. You will receive a confirmation email once the registration process is completed and successful.

30 lucky participants will be contacted once the shortlisting process is completed to mark the beginning of your journey to becoming the next music superstar. Once you are selected, here is what awaits you.

Expert Guidance: Connect with industry experts, including renowned award winning producers MasterKraft, Sarz, P-Priime, and Blaisebeatz, who will guide you through the nuances of the music world.

Collaboration Opportunities: Join forces with fellow music enthusiasts, participate in collaborative projects, and experience the joy of creating music together.

Exposure to International Standards: Gain access to relevant information on navigating the music scene in Nigeria and internationally, as well as how to navigate your music career.

At the end of the programme, the top three participants can look forward to a living allowance for 2 years, receiving brand new SUVs, have the opportunity to be a Pepsi Influencer, a music video production sponsored by the brand and a 2 year developmental recording deal with EMPIRE.

To join the PMA, interested participants can scan a bottle of Pepsi to access the PMA website at and submit their entries. Participants will have a period of 8 weeks to submit their entries to be a part of the Academy.

Follow @pepsi_naija, @empire, and @empire.africa on all social media platforms for more information.


 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Chioma Momah: How to Become Better Despite Criticisms

Olufunke Olumide: Can a Multifamily Office Help Ease the Burdens of Black Tax?

Dennis Isong: My Projections for the Real Estate Market in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What’s The Secret Formula to Success?

Mitchel Ihezue’s Outfit at the 2023 Miss Universe National Costume Show is An Ode to Nigerian Women
css.php