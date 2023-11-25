Kick Start your Musical Journey with the Pepsi Music Academy | Here’s how to enroll



Turning your musical dreams into a reality could be as effortless as twisting the cap off a Pepsi bottle. Simply grab a bottle of Pepsi, scan the QR code, and you may find yourself on your way to a world of unparalleled opportunities at the Pepsi Music Academy (PMA).

Pepsi’s role as a promoter of Afrobeats in Nigeria has now expanded into the realm of music education with the launch of the Pepsi Music Academy. Taking it a step further, Pepsi has made the academy free and open to everyone with the introduction of the QR code on Pepsi bottles.

Grabbing a bottle of Pepsi now extends beyond refreshment, it’s an invitation to explore your musical potential. Simply grab a bottle of Pepsi, locate the QR code, take out your smartphone and scan.

Once you have scanned the QR code, you’ll find yourself at the virtual doorstep of the Pepsi Music Academy. This online platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Just fill out the profile form, upload a soundcloud link to your original music track, and submit it. You will receive a confirmation email once the registration process is completed and successful.

30 lucky participants will be contacted once the shortlisting process is completed to mark the beginning of your journey to becoming the next music superstar. Once you are selected, here is what awaits you.

Expert Guidance: Connect with industry experts, including renowned award winning producers MasterKraft, Sarz, P-Priime, and Blaisebeatz, who will guide you through the nuances of the music world.

Collaboration Opportunities: Join forces with fellow music enthusiasts, participate in collaborative projects, and experience the joy of creating music together.

Exposure to International Standards: Gain access to relevant information on navigating the music scene in Nigeria and internationally, as well as how to navigate your music career.

At the end of the programme, the top three participants can look forward to a living allowance for 2 years, receiving brand new SUVs, have the opportunity to be a Pepsi Influencer, a music video production sponsored by the brand and a 2 year developmental recording deal with EMPIRE.

To join the PMA, interested participants can scan a bottle of Pepsi to access the PMA website at and submit their entries. Participants will have a period of 8 weeks to submit their entries to be a part of the Academy.

Follow @pepsi_naija, @empire, and @empire.africa on all social media platforms for more information.





