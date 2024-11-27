Connect with us

Guchi Teams Up with Masterkraft & Odumodublvck for New Single "Composure"

Guchi Teams Up with Masterkraft & Odumodublvck for New Single “Composure”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Guchi is back with her latest single, “Composure.” Featuring producer Masterkraft and rapper Odumodublvck, this track is sure to get you on your feet.

Her new single “Composure” follows “No Touching,” where she cleverly referenced James Brown’s legendary “I Got You (I Feel Good).” Remember the line? “I for come pull up on you when I want to, paranranranran na your love dey make me feel good.” That was a fun one.

Now, with “Composure,” Guchi is bringing the energy back. It’s danceable, addictive, and has all the makings of a fan favourite.

Listen to “Composure” below

 

