Femi Kuti Takes on Corruption in New Song "Politics Don Expose Them"

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay Tour in New Zealand – Watch Her "Commas" Performance

Coco Jones Brings Christmas Feels Early with “Call on Christmas” Visualiser

"I Love You. Truly, Madly, Deeply! Adesua & Banky Wellington Celebrate 7 Years with Sweet Words & Videos

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Sneakers, R&B and Afrobeats: Tiwa Savage Keeps it Real on Kick Game

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

Ntokozo Mbambo & Nathaniel Bassey Deliver Powerful Worship in "Before Your Throne" Music Video

The Perfect Fried Rice Recipe with Beef & Vegetables For Your Weekend

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Afrobeat maestro Femi Kuti is back with a new song, “Politics Don Expose Them,” accompanied by an energetic and visually striking music video.

“Politics Don Expose Them” serves as a bold critique of systemic corruption, inept leadership, and the betrayal of democratic values. Staying true to Femi Kuti’s Afrobeat legacy, the track merges powerful social commentary with rhythms, urging listeners to stay vigilant and hold their leaders accountable.

Directed by Director Pink, the video brings the song’s themes to life with scenes of politicians making empty promises from podiums, juxtaposed with images of citizens protesting in the streets, holding placards. And, of course, no Femi Kuti video would be complete without energetic dancers in stunning African costumes, delivering electrifying performances that capture the spirit of Afrobeat.

Watch the video below:

