Femi Kuti Takes on Corruption in New Song “Politics Don Expose Them”

Afrobeat maestro Femi Kuti is back with a new song, “Politics Don Expose Them,” accompanied by an energetic and visually striking music video.

“Politics Don Expose Them” serves as a bold critique of systemic corruption, inept leadership, and the betrayal of democratic values. Staying true to Femi Kuti’s Afrobeat legacy, the track merges powerful social commentary with rhythms, urging listeners to stay vigilant and hold their leaders accountable.

Directed by Director Pink, the video brings the song’s themes to life with scenes of politicians making empty promises from podiums, juxtaposed with images of citizens protesting in the streets, holding placards. And, of course, no Femi Kuti video would be complete without energetic dancers in stunning African costumes, delivering electrifying performances that capture the spirit of Afrobeat.

