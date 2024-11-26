Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay Tour in New Zealand – Watch Her “Commas” Performance

Ayra Starr recently brought her electric energy to Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand performing her hit song “Commas“ as special guest on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. If you’ve ever seen Ayra in action, you know she’s got that magic–effortlessly commanding the stage with her Afrobeats vibes and soulful vocals, and the crowd was totally vibing with her from start to finish.

This wasn’t her first time joining Coldplay on tour—she also performed with them in Australia, where she was, as always, serving up her signature glam and effortlessly cool style. Ayra knows how to make an impression, and she’s been doing that all year long.

Speaking of which, it’s been an incredible year for Ayra. She dropped her sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21,” which has been getting tons of love. But that’s not all – she’s also shared the stage with some major acts, including fellow Nigerian star Tems, as well as international superstars like Chris Brown.

Check out Ayra Starr’s performance at Eden Park belo: