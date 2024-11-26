Connect with us

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay Tour in New Zealand – Watch Her "Commas" Performance

Coco Jones Brings Christmas Feels Early with “Call on Christmas” Visualiser

"I Love You. Truly, Madly, Deeply! Adesua & Banky Wellington Celebrate 7 Years with Sweet Words & Videos

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Sneakers, R&B and Afrobeats: Tiwa Savage Keeps it Real on Kick Game

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

Ntokozo Mbambo & Nathaniel Bassey Deliver Powerful Worship in "Before Your Throne" Music Video

The Perfect Fried Rice Recipe with Beef & Vegetables For Your Weekend

Made & Nedo Kuti Take Cape Town, Check Out Their Style Choices [WATCH]

This Time-Lapse of Johnny Drille's Daughter Growing Up is Too Cute To Handle

Ayra Starr recently brought her electric energy to Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand performing her hit song Commas as special guest on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. If you’ve ever seen Ayra in action, you know she’s got that magic–effortlessly commanding the stage with her Afrobeats vibes and soulful vocals, and the crowd was totally vibing with her from start to finish. 

This wasn’t her first time joining Coldplay on tour—she also performed with them in Australia, where she was, as always, serving up her signature glam and effortlessly cool style. Ayra knows how to make an impression, and she’s been doing that all year long.

Speaking of which, it’s been an incredible year for Ayra. She dropped her sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21,” which has been getting tons of love. But that’s not all – she’s also shared the stage with some major acts, including fellow Nigerian star Tems, as well as international superstars like Chris Brown.

Check out Ayra Starr’s performance at Eden Park belo:

 

