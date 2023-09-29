Now You can Get AXA Mansard Health Insurance with Your Airtel Data Bundle

AXA Mansard Health and Airtel Nigeria have partnered to make health insurance more accessible, affordable, and convenient. Health insurance is now just a click away, like buying a data bundle on your phone.

All you need to do now to get health insurance is to simply dial *141*44# for your Airtel line to subscribe to any of the data bundles on this plan. The health insurance gives you access to a range of health insurance solutions including coverage for medications worth up to N60,000. hospitalization reimbursements up to N240,000 per year, and unlimited consultation with a doctor via WhatsApp chat anywhere, anytime.





Speaking during the launch of the product in Lagos yesterday, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Health, Tope Adeniyi, said the product once again, demonstrates AXA Mansard’s commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable and quality healthcare. He furthered that AXA Is very delighted to have found the same level of commitment In Airtel Nigeria.

The combined purpose of AXA to act for human progress; and Airtel; to enrich lives is what we have gathered here to celebrate today. Ultimately however, Its Nigerians that win because what this partnership has done Is to further accelerate the noble agenda of the universal health coverage. With this product, healthcare can now be accessible to everyone, everywhere in the country.



Also speaking at the launch, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja described the bundle as an innovative product that has been particularly designed to make a significant difference.

In line with Airtel’s core value, which is to deliver solutions that enrich the lives of our customers, we are pleased to partner with AXA Mansard, to launch a cutting-edge health bundle that will add value to our customers. This partnership aims to provide easy and pocket friendly health insurance access to Airtel users, through mobile data service, he said.

He added that the health bundle will shorten the distance between Airtel customers and healthcare providers such as hospitals and pharmacies.

AXA Mansard Health has been in the forefront of Innovative solutions aimed at Improving access to health care for Nigerians across various socio-economic classes. The company recently launch a N1,000 HMO scratch card that gives customer access to over 100,000 worth of health cover annually; and other emerging customer health solutions such as N450 malarial care cover.

