TECNO Unveils Phantom V Flip 5G With Tiwa Savage in Nigeria

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, TECNO dazzled with the star-studded launch of Phantom V Flip 5G, its groundbreaking flagship flip phone. The event drew distinguished figures to The Vault in Ikeja, featuring Afrobeats Queen ‘Tiwa Savage‘, who serves as TECNO’s Ambassador, and an array of other celebrities.

Tiwa Savage, on the red carpet, expressed,

TECNO devices are renowned for their premium quality, and with the introduction of the Phantom V Flip, TECNO has taken the smartphone experience to new heights. The Phantom V Flip offers consumers worldwide the chance to enjoy this high-end device at an affordable price point. I must emphasize that this deal is unmatched by any competition.

Other attendees included TECNO’s top officials, entrepreneur Kiki Osinbajo, and the Flip Geng: Bibyonce, Enioluwa, Ada, Akinfaminu, and Zeelicious. TechStars like Misstechy, Kagan Tech, and Fisayo Fosudo also walked the red carpet.

The launch marks the dawn of a new era for TECNO smartphones, and making it a great option for anyone looking for a powerful and versatile device.

Join the journey into the future of technology and fashion. For more details on the new PHANTOM V Flip 5G Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

 

