Explore Empowerment and Creativity at the Bookit Mental Health Event | 14th Oct

The Bookit Mental Health Awareness and Support Event is an initiative to promote mental well-being and to extend support to individuals grappling with mental health challenges. Attendees are invited to join this empowering day scheduled for Saturday, the 14th of October 2023. The event promises a day replete with insightful discussions, opportunities for creative expression, and the chance to connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 14th of October 2023

Time: Registration for the Paint and Sip session starts at 11 a.m., and registration for the Expert Forum starts at 1 p.m.

Venue: Radisson Hotel, Lagos Ikeja

Event Highlights:

Paint and Sip Session: Unleash your creativity while engaging in a therapeutic paint and sip session like no other. Led by experienced artists, this activity aims to nurture self-expression, relaxation, and mindfulness. No prior painting experience is required, as the session focuses on the joy of artistic exploration and self-discovery. Additionally, there is a showstopper artistic display planned for the day. Expert Forum: Gain valuable insights and guidance from renowned mental health organizations and professionals. Their expert forum features speakers from Mentally Aware Initiative Nigeria (MANI), CarespaceNG, and PsychAid, who will share their knowledge, experiences, and strategies for managing mental health challenges. This interactive session encourages open dialogue, questions, and the exchange of ideas. Networking Opportunities: Connect with individuals passionate about mental health advocacy and support. This event provides attendees with a welcoming and inclusive environment for building meaningful connections, sharing personal stories, and fostering a sense of community. Resource Booths: Explore a variety of mental health resources, including informational brochures, self-help guides, and contact details for local mental health services. Their resource booths are designed to provide attendees with practical tools and information to support their mental well-being journey.

Registration:

To attend the Bookit Mental Health Awareness and Support Event, please register by clicking here. After completing your registration, a payment link will be sent separately via email. While this event operates on a non-profit basis, a nominal ticket fee has been implemented to cover hosting expenses. Tickets are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early and take advantage of the 50% off early bird pricing offer.

They extend a heartfelt invitation for individuals to join them on Saturday, the 14th of October 2023, as a community united in creating a supportive environment, spreading awareness, and empowering those on their mental health journey. Together, they are determined to make a positive impact.

For additional inquiries regarding this event, please contact them via email at [email protected] or through WhatsApp at +2349133767118.

