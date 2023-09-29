Smirnoff Joins Forces with Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate Saga Adeoluwa for ‘We Do We Art Challenge’

Connect with us

Smirnoff Vodka partnered with Multichoice Nigeria for the Big Brother Naija All Star season Smirnoff task. The Big Brother All Star housemates, composed of two teams – Team Smirnoff Ice and Team Smirnoff Vodka, had the opportunity to showcase the power of collective effort in an Art and Cocktail challenge to the Nigerian audience.

The Art task was created by Saga Adeoluwa, also known as Saga, a former Big Brother Naija housemate. During his time in the Big Brother Naija house, Saga showcased his talent, and earlier in the year, he opened his art gallery. In a post on his Instagram page, Saga spoke about his collaboration with Smirnoff, saying,

Just like art, when we bring colors together, we create something more beautiful and vibrant—a spark. Art is a collective endeavor!

In the Art challenge, each member of every team was given a puzzle piece canvas to create something that represents their identities and experiences. Upon assembling their puzzle pieces, each team discovered that the masterpiece they had created was a bottle design inspired by the iconic Smirnoff vodka bottle.

Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager at Mainstream Spirits and Ready to Serve, describes the partnership with Saga Adeoluwa as one that reinforces Smirnoff’s belief that inclusivity drives creativity

