World Gin Day: Highlights From Gordon's Playground

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Boston Celtics Win 18th Championship as NBA Africa Hosts Watch Parties Across Africa

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

Mr Eazi Rocked Luxe Street Style to Pharrell WIlliams' SS25 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris

Discover the Exquisite Showcase of African Opulence as Africana Live takes Hackney by Storm

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll & Rauw Alejandro To Headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival

WAG: Here's Why Tolami Benson's Chic Look to EURO 2024 Is the Rave Right Now!

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Style as the Fashion Souk by Eventful Returns This June

Introducing the Vintage Summer Collection by The Ladymaker!

Published

15 mins ago

 on

On Saturday, June 8th, Guinness Nigeria, through one of the best-selling international gin brands, Gordon’s, hosted its 2nd edition of Gordon’s Playground – a vibrant invite-only soiree for gin lovers. This anticipated event came alive at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos, to mark World Gin Day.

Introduced in 2022, Gordon’s Playground is a playfully curated experience for G&T enthusiasts and social butterflies to reconnect and make new connections. The Gordon’s Playground once again captivated attendees with an elevated experience, featuring playful installations, interactive games, Gordon’s-infused treats, and a collection of G&T cocktails.

The Playground saw Gordon’s unveil its new Gordon’s Pink Berry & Tonic Premix to hundreds of guests, an innovation offering a first-of-a-kind G&T drinking experience in this market. This further highlights Gordon’s dedication to elevating the cocktail culture.

The evening featured electrifying performances by Alternate Sounds, SimsstheDj, Hanni and Wandi, M.I.A, and Tolu Daniels, keeping the crowd dancing and energized throughout the night.

Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager Mainstream Spirits & RTD, Guinness Nigeria, shared his thoughts on the event, stating,

Gordon’s Playground is more than just a celebration of our gin. It’s a testament to our commitment to creating memorable experiences and nurturing Nigeria’s vibrant cocktail culture.

Our new Gordon’s Pink Berry & Tonic Premix reinforces our dedication to pushing the boundaries on G&T enjoyment and leading the Gin category.

Gordon’s Playground 2024 was a testament to the brand’s legacy of exceptional quality and innovation. Gordon’s maintains a strong presence in the world of spirits, delighting gin enthusiasts and influencing trends in cocktail creation.

To stay updated on future Gordon’s experiences, follow @gordonsmoringa on Instagram and keep an eye out for the hashtag #ShallWe on social media.

Drink Responsibly. 18+. See photos below.

Sponsored Content

