Stanbic IBTC Insurance Launches Education Endowment Plan to Guarantee Children Unrestricted Access to Education

Education is a crucial cornerstone for success, underscoring the importance of providing children with unrestricted access to it. In recognizing this critical need, Stanbic IBTC Insurance has launched its Education Endowment Plan, an initiative that empowers families to invest strategically in their children’s academic future, setting the stage for their growth and future achievements.

The Stanbic IBTC Education Endowment Plan combines life insurance and savings to protect and support a child’s educational journey. Parents and guardians can invest in an insurance plan that helps secure their children’s educational future. The plan also offers a loan facility, allowing parents to access funds when needed.

The comprehensive plan allows parents to specify an upfront guaranteed sum. With a minimum sum assured of N1 million, the plan ensures children have consistent access to education, enabling them to unlock their full potential and realize their aspirations.

Designed with flexibility, the Education Endowment Plan has a minimum entry age of 18 and a maximum age of 65. Parents can choose a tenure between five and twenty years, contributing a minimum premium of N10,000 annually.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance takes pride in its reputation, longstanding presence in the Nigerian market, and commitment to prompt payouts. These strengths distinguish the company in the competitive landscape and provide a solid foundation for parents contemplating long-term educational planning for their children.

A vital feature of the plan is the 2 percent simple reversionary bonus declared at the end of every year, enhancing the total payout. As a pioneer company delivering tailored insurance solutions, Stanbic IBTC is adapting its offerings to evolving customer needs.

The new plan serves as collateral security that can be used to secure a loan and as a vehicle for boosting savings. It underscores the company’s dedication to helping parents ensure the best educational opportunities.

Targeting its significant young to middle-aged client base, awareness of the Education Endowment Plan will enlighten and motivate parents to prioritize their kids’ educational requirements through proactive planning and strategic foresight. In addition to securing children’s future education costs, the plan provides family protection by paying out a benefit to dependents in case of the policyholder’s demise.

To streamline the adoption process of this product, Stanbic IBTC Insurance has upgraded its website to provide a seamless onboarding process, ensuring a superior level of customer service for both new and existing customers. This approach highlights the company’s dedication to making significant educational investments more accessible to the broader public.

The Education Endowment Plan is a compelling offering for parents and a call to invest wisely in securing their children’s academic future. Engaging with this plan enables families to advance significantly and ensures their children are well-prepared for their academic journey.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance presents the Education Endowment Plan as a pathway to a brighter and more secure future, laying the educational groundwork for children’s thriving success and making their prospects a reality.

To get started with the Education Endowment Plan, applicants must complete a proposal form and provide documents, including a passport photograph, valid identification, and proof of residence. You can also call 02 01 270 6801 or send an email to [email protected].

