Where Drinks Meet Culture: Drinks Fest Lagos is Set to Kick Off 2025 With a Bang

Get ready for a celebration of drinks, culture, and entertainment as Drinks Fest Lagos prepares to make its maiden voyage at the Landmark Event Center in Victoria Island. Organized by Without A Box PR, this groundbreaking festival promises to be one of the most exciting beverage showcases Lagos has ever seen.

Mark your calendars for January 3rd and 4th, 2025, when one of the city’s most innovative drink brands will converge to create an immersive experience that goes far beyond simple tastings. From world-renowned international spirits to hidden local gems, the festival offers a comprehensive journey through the vibrant world of beverages.

Performers Announced: Alternate Sounds, Loud Urban Choir, DJ Consequence, and Crowd Kontroller will bring electrifying energy to the event. Hosting the festivities will be the dynamic duo of D.O. 2 D.T.U.N—the Energy Gahd himself—and Melody not MIA, ensuring an unforgettable atmosphere. Media support comes from an impressive lineup including Nigeria Info, TraceNaija, Cool FM, Jusmen FM, and BellaNaija.

What sets Drinks Fest Lagos apart is its holistic approach to celebration. Attendees will not only sample drinks but also engage in a multi-sensory experience of flavors, entertainment, and creativity. Highlights include master mixologists crafting unique cocktails, live DJ performances, and captivating circus-style acts, elevating the event beyond a typical drinks festival.

This is more than an event—it’s a platform that highlights Lagos’s prominent role as Africa’s entertainment capital. The festival focuses on showcasing both established and emerging drink brands, offering consumers the chance to discover new flavors, learn about brand stories, and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

For the local beverage industry, Drinks Fest Lagos represents more than just a marketing opportunity. It’s a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural diversity. Local and international brands will showcase their finest offerings, creating a dynamic environment of cultural exchange and innovation.

Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur, a casual drink enthusiast, or simply looking for an extraordinary weekend experience, Drinks Fest Lagos promises something extraordinary for everyone. From craft spirits and innovative mixers to specialty brews that challenge traditional expectations, this festival is set to redefine how Lagos experiences beverages.

Tickets are available now on Tix.Africa. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking event that promises to be the most talked-about festival of the year.

For more information and updates, connect with Drinks Fest Lagos:

Instagram & X: @DrinksFestLag

Facebook & TikTok: @DrinksFestLagos

Contact: +234 (704) 362 6278

Get ready to raise your glass to an unforgettable experience!

