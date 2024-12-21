Abuja Guards Polo Club Tournament Concludes with Thrilling Matches and Celebration of Sportsmanship

The 2024 Abuja Guards Polo Club Tournament came to a close after nearly two weeks of exhilarating action. Held from December 4th to 15th at the Nigerian Army Polo Resort, Mambila Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, the tournament delivered outstanding performances, fierce competition, and moments of true sportsmanship.

The event’s grand finale featured MAX Air claiming the Legislative Shield Trophy, defeating STL with a hard-fought 4-3 victory. Throughout the tournament, the players demonstrated exceptional skill, captivating the audience with their impressive performances and unrelenting determination on the field.

In another tightly contested electrifying showdown for the Minister’s Cup, FK3 grazed past Musaco with a narrow 6-5 victory. The match carried an extra layer of excitement, as brothers Abubakar Aminu (FK3) and Ahmed Aminu (Musaco) competed on opposite sides in a game that truly embodied sibling rivalry at its finest. Abubakar Aminu applauded his brother after the game, noting,

It was an honor to play against him. He gave it his all, and I look forward to us facing off again in the future.

President of the Abuja Guards Polo Club, Abubakar Abdullahi expressed his pride in the event’s success and underscored its mission to celebrate Nigerian sportsmanship and inspire future generations during the President’s dinner on 14th December. Attended by sponsors, team players, stakeholders, and new members, the evening provided a fitting finale to the tournament.

We’ve truly come a long way, and I am proud of the success we’ve achieved so far. This tournament highlights what dedication and commitment can accomplish. I hope this inspires others to pursue their passions, no matter how unheard of. Next year promises to be even bigger and better. he stated.

Muktar Adhama, the Tournament Manager, also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors and participants,

Your generous support and commitment were instrumental in creating an unforgettable experience for everyone. From the thrilling matches to the vibrant atmosphere, this year’s tournament showcased not only the quality of play but also the unique camaraderie and spirit of polo. He said.

With support from esteemed partners, including Jaiz Bank as the main sponsor, Moniepoint as a key sponsor, alongside other top-tier brands like: Fair Money, First Bank, Max Air, RCL Safety Center, Trobel International, Muna Real Estate, AA Polo, Clear Water Farms, Musaco Motors, Abdul Val Ltd, Mangal Cement, Medicaid Foundation, Ufam Holdings, Vento, Nexim, Nizamiye Hospital, the 2024 Carnival Polo Tournament left a lasting impression.

For more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit their website or follow on Instagram @Abjguardspoloclub.

