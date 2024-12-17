Casava Hosts Partners Mixer, Showcasing Plans for Nigeria’s Insurance Sector

Casava, a leading digital insurance company in Nigeria, hosted a networking event at its headquarters. The event, titled “The Partner Experience,” brought together professionals from the banking and finance sectors, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The gathering aimed to foster collaboration and facilitate connections within the industry.

Business leaders, startup founders, insurance agents, creators, and other key ecosystem leaders were treated to intelligent conversations, great music, and an insightful glimpse into Casava’s latest offerings, including its seamless digital approach that enables users to easily buy, manage, and claim insurance policies.

Under the theme “Scaling SME Financing,” the conversations explored bold solutions to empower small business owners with the tools they need to thrive in 2025 and beyond. Founder of ZER Consulting and Board Advisor at Casava, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, delivered a compelling keynote address, focusing on the critical need for enhanced collaboration between the insurance and banking sectors.

A seasoned strategist and the former MD/CEO at Allianz Nigeria Insurance, Adewumi-Zer highlighted the significant challenges SMEs face, particularly in securing affordable and sustainable credit, and proposed innovative solutions to bridge the gap and drive better credit outcomes for small businesses.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Casava, Bode Pedro, captivated the audience with a dynamic presentation on how the company has pioneered innovation in credit risk management. Another key innovation showcased how Casava is leveraging partnerships to deliver transformational insurance. Per Pedro’s presentation, Casava has a 92% partner retention rate, 87% claims TAT performance, 21% YoY average partner transaction growth, and 1.5 active products per partner.

The mixer also featured a Q&A with Bode Pedro and Adeolu Adewumi-Zer. The industry leaders answered questions on trends such as digital transformation, mobile insurance, and the importance of leveraging data to improve customer experiences and access to services.

Casava, which has been revolutionizing the insurance space with its user-friendly digital approach, continues to make waves by offering an entirely online approach to insurance. Since its launch, the company has been committed to providing affordable, accessible, and transparent insurance products tailored to the unique needs of the Nigerian market.

We believe that partnerships are essential to achieving our mission of democratizing insurance in Nigeria, said Bode Pedro. This event was designed to bring together SMEs, like-minded innovators, and thought leaders who share our vision of creating a more inclusive and digitally-driven insurance ecosystem. We are excited about the potential collaborations from this event, he said.

One of the highlights of the evening, anchored by broadcaster and event host Ify Igwe, was the special musical performance by renowned Nigerian acoustic guitarist Fiokee. The music performance by the renowned artist created a lively atmosphere and captivated the audience. The setlist included popular tracks featuring some of Afrobeats’ biggest names, providing a perfect backdrop for the evening’s networking and business discussions.

Other guests at the event included CEO of Paystack, Shola Akinlade; MD/CEO of Orthodox Insurance Brokers, Olumide Famuyide; Head of Growth at Helium Health, Ralph Oluwole; Head of Finance at Lenco, Michael Okpara; Head of CX Research at Moniepoint, Iwalola Sobowale and Head Sales & Distribution at Letshego MFB, Richard Tyotule amongst others.

As the insurance landscape evolves, Casava is reaffirming its role as a catalyst for collaboration and growth within the industry, setting the stage for future advancements in insurance technology.

For more updates and news about Casava’s insurance services, visit their website or follow them on social media at @gocasava.

