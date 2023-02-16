itel and Airtel Partner to Launch the itel A60, Making 4G Accessible to Everyone

Connect with us

…restates commitment to quality delivery, as Airtel promises smoother and more beneficial partnership.

Published

3 mins ago

 on


One of the leading global phone makers, itel, on Wednesday launched the latest in its line-up of smartphones, the itel A60 smartphone targeted at leveraging on existing 4G technology to provide smoother, faster and more stable internet connectivity at an affordable price for consumers.

This is just as the global home appliances’ maker reassured one and all that it is constantly improving on its products and services to stay in touch with and satisfy the ever-dynamic demands and yearnings of its customers across the globe.

Veeki Chen, itel’s Country Manager at the itel – Airtel Press Briefing

During the official launch and press briefing which held at the Lagos Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa 1, Oke Umurhohwo, noted that in line with the 4G for Everyone tagline, the itel A60 will bring a different dimension to how the brand’s target users surf the internet and engender an overall amazing experience for customers.

Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager at the itel – Airtel Press Briefing

He added that even though itel has established itself as a first-rate maker of smartphones, accessories and electronics, it will not rest on its oars in the bid to deliver quality products and services which cater to the needs of millions of existing and potential consumers.

The press briefing also doubled as the formal announcement of itel’s new strategic partnership with telecommunications giant, Airtel. Oke Umurhohwo disclosed that itel’s partnership with Airtel is to continue to bring ease to consumers.

Speaking further, he described the itel A60 as the first of its kind, combining affordability and efficiency without dropping the ball in terms of performance.

L-R: Veeki Chen (itel Nigeria Country Manager); Ismail Adeshina (Marketing Director, Airtel Nigeria); Oke Umurhohwo (Marketing Manager, itel Nigeria); Adefemi Adeniran (Director Corporate Communications, Airtel Nigeria); Jack Cao (Brand Manager, Transsion; Chidi Okonkwo (General Manager, Transsion Nigeria)

Commenting on the announcement, Director Corporate Communications, Airtel Nigeria, Adefemi Adeniran said that Airtel is delighted to establish a prolific partnership that will go a long way in creating a strong value chain for the customers of both brands.

Adefemi Adeshina, Airtel’s Director of Corporate Communications at the itel – Airtel Press Briefing

In his remarks, Airtel’s Marketing Director, Ismail Adeshina reiterated Airtel’s commitment to delivering affordable innovation aimed to create meaningful experiences for Nigerians.

Ismail Adeshina, Airtel’s Marketing Director at the itel – Airtel Press Briefing

“Airtel is committed to delivering affordable innovations that will create a better and more meaningful experience for Nigerians, and we believe that this partnership will not only help us achieve that, but also significantly contribute to building a solid experience for both customers of Itel and Airtel Nigeria.” he said.

Touted as 2023’s most affordable 4G smartphone across all OEM businesses, the entry-level itel A60 will retail for N45,000 and comes with a range of distinctive features to give the user a different experience while getting value for money.

The Itel A60 4G Smartphone on Display at The itel – Airtel Press Briefing

The itel A60 will feature a 5000mAh battery for longer uptime, 6.6″HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen for an immersive display experience, 32+2GB memory, 8MP+QVGA Rear Camera + 5MP FF Camera+AI Selfie as well as Facial Recognition and Fingerprint protection.

For more information on itel and Airtel’s products and services, please visit itel mobile website and Airtel website.

