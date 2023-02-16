Women’s Rights in Human Rights: an Awareness session towards eradicating Gender-based Violence Globally | See More

Connect with us

Globally, 7% of women have been sexually assaulted by someone other than a partner, 35% of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence which is just the least to mention.

Every woman is entitled to human rights which include; the right to live free from violence, slavery, and discrimination, to be educated, to own property, to political participation, health, and dignity, and to earn a fair and equal wage.

It is said that 1 in 3 women experience gender-based violence globally and the most prevalent factors responsible for women’s rights infringement include; inherent discrimination of women, women do not enjoy equality with men in society, unequal access of women and girls to education, harmful traditional practices, inadequate access to economic resources for women, unequal access to political participation, various forms of violence explicitly experienced by women and girls (SGBV), etc.

How can women fully understand their rights and access proper justice for human rights violations in Nigeria?
Can women fully harness the benefits of their human rights?
Can justice be accessible when needed and offenders experience the full wrath of the law?
Are human rights just a fallacy?
How can we preserve the next generation?

Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youth Initiative seeks to engage thought leaders, activists and media enthusiasts on the topic: Women’s Rights in Human Rights to foster a long-lasting solution, support and advocate for women’s rights in Nigeria.

This is the first in the series of zonal advocacy engagements for women and youth through community inclusive engagement and advocacy.

Date: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023
Time: 10 am – 1.00 pm
Venue: Swiss International, the Vistana, VGC, Lekki, Lagos.

This event is free but requires registration, to register kindly click Here.

Being passionate about alleviating the issues of young people in our society, the core focus is on advocacy to end gender-based violence, amongst minority groups, youth restiveness, substance misuse, poverty, and climate change effects on women and youth, which are SDGs 1,3,5, 10, and 13.

For more information visit their website

