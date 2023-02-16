Connect with us

The Journey to Forever Begins With Another Kind of Intimacy by Ope of Cowrywise

itel and Airtel Partner to Launch the itel A60, Making 4G Accessible to Everyone

Wakanow Continues Restructuring Efforts with Appointment of Olubayode Okubanjo as Group CFO

Unlock the Value of Unused Gift Cards with NOSH

Emeka Nwokocha, Executive Producer Of Ije Awélé, Holds Private Screening With Cast

Indulge in a Feast of Love with Burger King's Valentine Deals

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Discount offers and free delivery options from Instant Trolleys

Interest-Free Capital & Virtual dollar Card, are Exciting Features from Adashe Finance | Here's all you need to know

ALAT Is Dishing out Ideas on how to Express Love This Valentine's Season

Shocking Evictions, Love Triangles and Revenge; Here's the Juice On Big Brother Titans

Getting married can be a roller coaster ride. The entire experience is a dynamic mix of love, happiness, optimism, and planning with a sprinkle of stress. What does life hold for the newlywed duo after the ‘I dos’?

For anyone who’s ever been in love, in a relationship, or is already wedded, you can’t underestimate the sheer power of intimacy. Intimacy keeps the flames of love burning, and the spark of love reveals a certain kind of radiance. So next time you see a friend glowing, you know why.  

Now, let’s talk about another kind of intimacy that’s less talked about; financial intimacy! Any counselor, therapist, or even couple would tell you that money problems can be a huge source of strife in a relationship.

The best way to mitigate and avoid this scenario is to have in-depth conversations about your relationship with money and your finances so that you can budget and plan accordingly.

Cowrywise has built Money Duo, a joint private savings plan that has helped couples save and plan adequately for both short and long-term goals, relieving them of financial stress.

If you are married, in a relationship and madly in love with your partner, this savings plan is for you. If you call your lover, my angel, sweetheart, sweetie, LOML, honey bunny, sunshine, baby girl,  lover boy, or any other, this plan is most definitely for you.

Save together as two. Enjoy the benefits as one!

Click the link below to unlock the power of Money Duo. 

Try Money Duo

Please Note; The information provided here does not translate to investment, financial, or trading advice and should not be treated as such.

Kindly do your due diligence.

Sponsored Content

