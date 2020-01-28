We’ve Got the Official Trailer for James Abinibi’s “Last Request” starring Antar Laniyan, Bimbo Akintola

Antar Laniyan and Bimbo Akintola connect in the forthcoming Nollywood film “Last Request“, produced by Moses Olufemi and directed by James Abinibi.

“Last Request” follows the life of a loving husband who is diagnosed with a brain tumor that threatens his life. He has a last request that sends his family into disarray.

The film which stars Yemi Blaq, Linda Osifo, has won several international awards such as, Best Director African Film Awards 2019, Best Producer African Film Awards 2019 and Best Supporting Actress African Film Awards 2019.

“Last Request” has also been officially selected for, Silicon Valley African Film Festival (Finalist) 2019 California, Black Film Festival Atlanta 2019, UK Nollywood Film Festival 2019 London, 23rd African Film Awards 2019 London and West African Film Festival Houston, Texas 2020.

Watch the video below.