We've Got the Official Trailer for James Abinibi's "Last Request" starring Antar Laniyan, Bimbo Akintola

5 Important Characteristics of a Growth Hacking Mindset in Peace Itimi's New Vlog | WATCH

Get Ready to Crack your Ribs with Funnybone in this Hilarious Episode of "The Nancy Isime Show" | WATCH

Lami Phillips wants African Women to Embrace Body Positivity on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Her Special Seafood Okra using Barracuda Fish | WATCH

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship "You Give Me Joy"

"No Victors" tells the Important Story of the Victims of the Nigerian Civil War | WATCH

Watch this Insightful Spoken Word Poetry “Revolution” by Wana Udobang

WATCH Patoranking Perform “Feelings” Live on ColorsxStudios

Tiwa Savage Nailed her First Feature in Elle's "Song Association" | Check it Out

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Antar Laniyan and Bimbo Akintola connect in the forthcoming Nollywood film “Last Request“, produced by Moses Olufemi and directed by James Abinibi.

“Last Request” follows the life of a loving husband who is diagnosed with a brain tumor that threatens his life. He has a last request that sends his family into disarray.

The film which stars Yemi BlaqLinda Osifo, has won several international awards such as, Best Director African Film Awards 2019, Best Producer African Film Awards 2019 and Best Supporting Actress African Film Awards 2019.

“Last Request” has also been officially selected for, Silicon Valley African Film Festival (Finalist) 2019 California, Black Film Festival Atlanta 2019, UK Nollywood Film Festival 2019 London, 23rd African Film Awards 2019 London and West African Film Festival Houston, Texas 2020.

Watch the video below.

