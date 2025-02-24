“The Presidency” Premieres with a Star-Studded Night at Alliance Française, Lagos

The much-anticipated political drama The Presidency premiered in grand style at Alliance Française, Lagos, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The event saw a stunning turnout of film enthusiasts, industry stakeholders, and media personalities, all gathered to celebrate the film’s official debut. This exclusive event set the tone for the film’s official theatrical release today in cinemas across Nigeria.

Produced and directed by renowned Nigerian filmmaker Sampson-Afolabi Johnson, popularly known as Osmosis, The Presidency follows the gripping journey of Ireti, a gubernatorial candidate for the nation’s leading political party.

Her life takes a dramatic turn when she is recruited by the Progressive Circle—a shadowy organization led by her estranged son—to run for president under a fledgling party. Now thrust into a fierce political battle against the godfathers of her former party, Ireti must navigate the treacherous world of power and political intrigue while striving to mend her fractured relationship with her son.

The film boasts a distinguished ensemble cast, including Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, Gideon Okeke, Akin Lewis, Yemi Blaq, Jide Kosoko, Antar Laniyan, and Patrick Doyle, alongside rising talents Mallum Arik and Aderonke Onuoha—many of whom were present at the premiere. Speaking on the film’s central theme of transformation, director Osmosis remarked, “The inspiration for The Presidency stems from a deep desire to see meaningful change.”

The Presidency was produced under Epicquest Productions, the filmmaking company founded by Osmosis. The film is being distributed domestically by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution (TNTD). During a red carpet interview with Nollywire, Anita Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of TNTD, hinted at the possibility of an international release. She shared,

“One of the things we set out to do when we (TNTD) started was to make the average film we distribute an international release. So for us, every film you hear us bringing out is not only going to be shown in Nigeria. That’s just our DNA as a company.”

The Presidency hit cinemas across Nigeria on February 21, 2025.

