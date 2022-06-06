Connect with us

Sweet Spot

LeBron James' Swoon-worthy Appreciation Post to Wifey Savannah as He Officially Becomes a Billionaire

Published

42 mins ago

 on

A few days ago, Forbes reported that American professional basketball player LeBron James has officially become a billionaire, becoming the first active NBA player to achieve the feat. Following the report, the athlete took to Instagram to share a heartfelt appreciation post to his wife, Savannah James.

In the open letter to Savannah, LeBron admits that she has been his rock since the very beginning and how they have been through thick and thin together.

“Where would I be w/o you I think to myself quite often,” the heartfelt note went on.

King James, as the athlete is popularly called, went on to admit openly to the world as he concludes the note that he is nothing without his Queen. He wrote:

Quick letter to my Queen, Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer!! Been my 🪨 holding this sh*t down from the very first jump ball! With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you’ve never waved, fluttered or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU!! Where would I be today w/o you I think to myself quite often. The answer usually comes back to “not even close to where you would have wanted to be in life”! This is my appreciation post to you my Queen 👸🏾 because I’m simply letting you and the world know I ain’t sh*t without you! All I need in this life of sin, is me and my girlfriend aka best friend aka wife! Love, King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

The couple have been married since 2013 and have been holding it down since then.

Photo Credit: instagram/kingjames

