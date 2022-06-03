Connect with us

Updated: Get the Full Scoop on Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's Proposal in this Special Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman explore the value of alone time as parents on the "Due Parenting Podcast"

Toke Makinwa is back with another exciting episode of "Toke Moments"

The Highly-Anticipated “Glamour Girls” Trailer is Finally Here

Ini Edo is the Latest Guest on Lilian Afegbai's "Lilian’s Couch"

Watch Gbemi & Toolz in this episode of the "OffAir Show"

#RoadToBahd: Falz takes Us on the Journey to Making his Next Album "Bahd"

Watch Adekunle Gold Perform “Sade”, “Sinner” & “Okay” on NPR’s Tiny Desk Home Concert

Nandi Nyembe & Connie Chiume Reveal What It Takes to Become a Film Legend on "Never Late | Africa Time Podcast"

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses the Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Saga

It’s an extremely special edition of “The How Far Podcast.”

Let’s just say Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been busy since the end of “How Far” season 2. In this special episode, we get a closer look at their relationship and the moment Mr Eazi proposed.

Get the full scoop of how the proposal went down below:

Listen to the second part of the proposal gist:

2 Comments

  1. Khaid

    May 28, 2022 at 3:27 am

    Na where una dey see this love

    Reply

  2. Uchenna Chibuzor

    May 28, 2022 at 7:15 am

    This is soooo beautiful ❤️ I love Eazi and Temi’s love and this proposal was cute and simple.

    Reply

