Updated: Get the Full Scoop on Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola’s Proposal in this Special Episode of the “How Far” Podcast
It’s an extremely special edition of “The How Far Podcast.”
Let’s just say Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been busy since the end of “How Far” season 2. In this special episode, we get a closer look at their relationship and the moment Mr Eazi proposed.
Get the full scoop of how the proposal went down below:
Listen to the second part of the proposal gist:
Khaid
May 28, 2022 at 3:27 am
Na where una dey see this love
Uchenna Chibuzor
May 28, 2022 at 7:15 am
This is soooo beautiful ❤️ I love Eazi and Temi’s love and this proposal was cute and simple.