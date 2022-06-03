Connect with us

This Trailer for Diane Russet's Film "Mo x Mel" Will Have You Excited for the Premiere

Updated: Get the Full Scoop on Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's Proposal in this Special Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman explore the value of alone time as parents on the "Due Parenting Podcast"

Toke Makinwa is back with another exciting episode of "Toke Moments"

The Highly-Anticipated “Glamour Girls” Trailer is Finally Here

Ini Edo is the Latest Guest on Lilian Afegbai's "Lilian’s Couch"

Watch Gbemi & Toolz in this episode of the "OffAir Show"

#RoadToBahd: Falz takes Us on the Journey to Making his Next Album "Bahd"

Watch Adekunle Gold Perform “Sade”, “Sinner” & “Okay” on NPR’s Tiny Desk Home Concert

Nandi Nyembe & Connie Chiume Reveal What It Takes to Become a Film Legend on "Never Late | Africa Time Podcast"

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Buckle up and get ready for your new obsession, because the trailer for Diane Russet‘s upcoming film has arrived, and it already looks O.M.G.

Diane Russet and Taye Arimoro feature in the film, entitled “Mo x Mel.” Of course, being a Diane Russet production, romantic drama and personal issues will play a significant role as two lovers, Mo and Mel, struggle to find a balance and work around this thing called love.

We can tell from the trailer that you’re going to be engrossed in this drama, which will debut on RussetTV’s YouTube channel on June 8.

Watch the trailer below:

