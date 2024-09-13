Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ted Abudu Announces Film “A Night in 2005” Starring Ini-Dima Okojie, Efa Iwara & Teniola Aladese

Movies & TV Nollywood

Tobi Bakre & Gbubemi Ejeye Lead Drama-Thriller "Farmer’s Bride" | Watch the Official Trailer

Movies & TV Scoop

James Earl Jones, the Legendary Voice of Darth Vader & Mufasa, Passes On at 93

Events Movies & TV

Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List

Movies Movies & TV

Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lupita Nyong’o Explores African Diaspora Identity in New Storytelling Podcast "Mind Your Own"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Oriahi's Psychological Thriller "The Weekend" To Screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Nollywood Movies That Prove #HerMoneyHerPower is No Joke

Movies & TV Promotions

Episode 9 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here! Unlimited Budget at Swarovski

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

Movies & TV

Ted Abudu Announces Film “A Night in 2005” Starring Ini-Dima Okojie, Efa Iwara & Teniola Aladese

Avatar photo

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Filmmaker Ted Abudu has officially announced her debut feature film, “A Night in 2005.” The film cast Ini-Dima Okojie, Teniola AladeseEfa Iwara, Ireti Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Taye Arimoro, Demi Banwo, Shamz Garuba, Susan Pwajok and more. Sharing her excitement on social media, Ted Abudu wrote,

Literally shaking as I post this. Ladies and Gents, I present to you the first official poster for my feature film titled A Night in 2005.

So much to say but please help us just enjoy this very fine poster!

The year was 2005 and the night was young until everything changed within the blink of an eye 🔥🔥

Get ready for an epic drama of love, friendship and family

Set in 2005, the story unravels one fateful night when everything changes in the blink of an eye. It’s a gripping drama that explores themes of love, friendship, and family. The film will be in the cinemas on the 11th of October.

See the cast below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ted Makanjuola (@ted_abudu)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php