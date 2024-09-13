Ted Abudu Announces Film “A Night in 2005” Starring Ini-Dima Okojie, Efa Iwara & Teniola Aladese

Filmmaker Ted Abudu has officially announced her debut feature film, “A Night in 2005.” The film cast Ini-Dima Okojie, Teniola Aladese, Efa Iwara, Ireti Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Taye Arimoro, Demi Banwo, Shamz Garuba, Susan Pwajok and more. Sharing her excitement on social media, Ted Abudu wrote,

Literally shaking as I post this. Ladies and Gents, I present to you the first official poster for my feature film titled A Night in 2005.

So much to say but please help us just enjoy this very fine poster!

The year was 2005 and the night was young until everything changed within the blink of an eye 🔥🔥

Get ready for an epic drama of love, friendship and family