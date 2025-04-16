Biodun Stephen’s ‘Trade by Bata’ Set for Big Premiere at NollywoodWeek Paris

What happens when two lives collide in the most unexpected way? ‘Trade by Bata’ is set to stir up magic, confusion and plenty of laughs when it hits the big screen this May at the NollywoodWeek Film Festival in Paris.

Directed by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Biodun Stephen, this comedy-drama tells the story of a spirited Nigerian-American who returns to her grandmother’s village, hoping to claim her late father’s inheritance. But things take a wild turn when she wakes up one morning with a completely different personality—much to the confusion of her family. As the mystery unfolds, suspicions grow: could her soul have somehow swapped with a curious village girl who simply wants to be her friend?

Told in both Yoruba and English, ‘Trade by Bata’ dives into themes of identity, family and finding connection in the most unexpected places. The film stars Bolaji Ogunmola, Dele Odule, Adebayo Adebowale (Mr Macaroni), Bukunmi “Kiekie” Adeaga and more. With a runtime of 117 minutes, it promises humour, emotion and a refreshing take on rediscovering one’s roots.

Now in its 12th year, NollywoodWeek Paris will feature ‘Trade by Bata’ as part of its 2025 lineup, showing from May 7–11 at Cinéma L’Arlequin. The festival continues to celebrate Nigerian storytelling and bring it to new audiences around the world.

Curious to know more? Watch the official trailer below