Biodun Stephen’s ‘Trade by Bata’ Set for Big Premiere at NollywoodWeek Paris

Turn Your Ordinary Potatoes into a Crispy Dream with Scovia Mwikali’s Rosemary Recipe

Dimma Umeh’s Latest Vlog Shows Just How Beautiful a Nigerian Wedding Can Be

Need a Boost of Real Love? Ayra Starr’s 'All the Love’ Video Got You Covered

'After 30' Starring Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya & More Premieres at NollywoodWeek Paris | Watch the Trailer

Do You Know Ajoke Silva Has Played RMD’s Daughter, Wife & Mother? A True Nollywood Legacy

“Olamide Signed Me on WhatsApp” – Fireboy DML Talks Music & the Message That Changed Everything

Lojay & Odeal’s 'Mwah' Hits All the Right Notes of Desire and Energy

This Video of Tyla Busting Moves to Uncle Waffles' 'Zenzele' Has Us on Our Feet

Yemi Alade’s 'You Are' is the Sonic Core of the Animated Series 'Iyanu' | Watch

Biodun Stephen’s ‘Trade by Bata’ is set to screen at NollywoodWeek Paris 2025. The film delivers a humorous take on family, tradition, and self-discovery.
3 hours ago

What happens when two lives collide in the most unexpected way? ‘Trade by Bata’ is set to stir up magic, confusion and plenty of laughs when it hits the big screen this May at the NollywoodWeek Film Festival in Paris.

Directed by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Biodun Stephen, this comedy-drama tells the story of a spirited Nigerian-American who returns to her grandmother’s village, hoping to claim her late father’s inheritance. But things take a wild turn when she wakes up one morning with a completely different personality—much to the confusion of her family. As the mystery unfolds, suspicions grow: could her soul have somehow swapped with a curious village girl who simply wants to be her friend?

Told in both Yoruba and English, ‘Trade by Bata’ dives into themes of identity, family and finding connection in the most unexpected places. The film stars Bolaji Ogunmola, Dele Odule, Adebayo Adebowale (Mr Macaroni), BukunmiKiekieAdeaga and more. With a runtime of 117 minutes, it promises humour, emotion and a refreshing take on rediscovering one’s roots.

Now in its 12th year, NollywoodWeek Paris will feature ‘Trade by Bata’ as part of its 2025 lineup, showing from May 7–11 at Cinéma L’Arlequin. The festival continues to celebrate Nigerian storytelling and bring it to new audiences around the world.

Curious to know more? Watch the official trailer below

