LeBron James Is Now A Billionaire

5 hours ago

He said it, and he’s living it.

In an interview with GQ, LeBron James said, “I want to maximise my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.

And indeed, he has become the first active NBA player to make the billionaire list, according to Forbes.

Forbes said the Los Angeles Lakers player has maximised his business by making more than $1.2 billion before taxes. His NBA salary from three separate clubs has totalled $383 million over the last 19 years, while James has raked in upwards of $900 million in income through endorsements and other commercial enterprises.

According to the publication, he has assets in the movie industry, sports investments, Pizza Chains, Headphones, and his salary at the Los Angeles Lakers, which is estimated to be 41 million dollars in the 2021/2022 NBA season.

It seems different does a wallet full.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Forbes (@forbes)

