Fashion Moments from Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Fashion Moments from Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Published

17 mins ago

 on

The second episode of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye reunion show just aired, and you all know, the show comes with gists, drama, confessions and our personal favourite — unmissable fashion moments.

Check out the fashion moments below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yerins Abraham (@yerinsabraham)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arin (@thearinolao)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tega Dominic (@its_tegadominic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SON OF EPHRAIM (@jaypaulmrflamez)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

