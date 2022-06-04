Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Angel vs Maria: A Recap of What Went Down on Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Shots On Shots... Watch Maxee & Dan Dizzy drink through this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living

A Super Yummy Recipe for Egusi Soup, Courtesy of Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Living

Watch a New Episode of Sisi Yemmie's 'Sisi Weekly' Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Trailer for Diane Russet's Film "Mo x Mel" Will Have You Excited for the Premiere

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Updated: Get the Full Scoop on Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's Proposal in this Special Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

BN TV Living Scoop

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman explore the value of alone time as parents on the "Due Parenting Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa is back with another exciting episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Highly-Anticipated “Glamour Girls” Trailer is Finally Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Edo is the Latest Guest on Lilian Afegbai's "Lilian’s Couch"

BN TV

Angel vs Maria: A Recap of What Went Down on Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A revisit of the comments made by Maria about Angel in the house soon turned into a heated argument between both ladies. While Maria explained the reasons behind her comments, Angel explained why she didn’t think the comments came from a good place.

Here’s a recap of what went down:

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business

Flourish Joshua: Dear Nigerian Youth, Aren’t Our Parents All the Same?

BN Book Review: Bamboozled by Jesus – How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams  by Yvonne Orji | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Jackson Birgen is Unveiling the Comic Side of People’s Personality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php