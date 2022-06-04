Connect with us

A Super Yummy Recipe for Egusi Soup, Courtesy of Ify's Kitchen

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In this vlog, Ify’s Kitchen shows you how to make the best Nigerian Egusi soup recipe using three different vegetables that complement each other beautifully in Nigerian Egusi soup.

This Egusi soup recipe is very rich in flavour and you will love my style of cooking delicious Nigerian Egusi soup.

Ingredients for Egusi soup
2 cups ground egusi
2 large paprika peppers/tatashe
3 tomatoes
6 cayenne peppers/Shombo
6 scotch bonnet peppers
1 large onion
palm oil
1 tablespoon iru
beef/goat meat/pomo
a handful of cooked stock fish
2 smoked hake fish
2 tablespoons ground crayfish
seasoning powder to taste
salt to taste
1/4 washed bitter leaf
Ugwu leaves
a handful uziza leaves

Watch the vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

