A Super Yummy Recipe for Egusi Soup, Courtesy of Ify’s Kitchen

In this vlog, Ify’s Kitchen shows you how to make the best Nigerian Egusi soup recipe using three different vegetables that complement each other beautifully in Nigerian Egusi soup.

This Egusi soup recipe is very rich in flavour and you will love my style of cooking delicious Nigerian Egusi soup.

Ingredients for Egusi soup

2 cups ground egusi

2 large paprika peppers/tatashe

3 tomatoes

6 cayenne peppers/Shombo

6 scotch bonnet peppers

1 large onion

palm oil

1 tablespoon iru

beef/goat meat/pomo

a handful of cooked stock fish

2 smoked hake fish

2 tablespoons ground crayfish

seasoning powder to taste

salt to taste

1/4 washed bitter leaf

Ugwu leaves

a handful uziza leaves

Watch the vlog below: