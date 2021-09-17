Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Get Thrilled with the Official Trailer for Netflix & Kunle Afolayan’s New Film "Swallow"

BN TV

Ayra Starr joins FK & Jola on the 'Bloody Samaritan' Episode of "I Said What I Said"

BN TV

Zeelicious' Quick & Easy Recipe for making Brown Rice with Vegetable Sauce

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Jaypaul wants to be the Jay-Z of Nigerian Entertainment Industry

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B has "Evolved" Mentally, Emotionally & Spiritually after Her 'Shine Ya Eye' Experience

BN TV

"Rumour Has It" stars Jemima Osunde & Patrick Dante Oke React to Comments from Fans

BN TV

"Toke Moments" is Back and Toke Makinwa wants you to Shoot Your Shot!

BN TV

Di'ja & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss Family, Music, Mental Health in Episode 6 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 2

BN TV

Ms Banks takes us through Her "Go Low" Music Video Rehearsals in Episode 9 of "Bank On It" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Officer Okoro is Paying it Back in Episode 12 of "Visa On Arrival"

BN TV

Get Thrilled with the Official Trailer for Netflix & Kunle Afolayan’s New Film “Swallow”

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Following the announcement of Netflix and Kunle Afolayan’s new film “Swallow“, Netflix has released the trailer for the film adaptation of Sefi Atta’s book.

“Swallow”, which is set in 1980s Lagos, sees Afolayan continue his cinematic exploration of bygone eras. The riveting drama-thriller weaves a compelling tale around drug trafficking and workplace sexual harassment and how these social issues are exacerbated by poverty.

To pen the screenplay for “Swallow”, Afolayan chose to work with the book’s author; Sefi Atta and had this to say about their collaboration:

It was a seamless process especially because it was my choice to work with the original writer of the book which is rare in most adaptations. Usually, people don’t work with writers. I gave her a free hand to write what she thought and then changed a couple of things and infused some other things so as to give more life to the story.

“Swallow” is the first film from Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix multi-title deal and it launches globally and exclusively to Netflix on October 1. It is directed and produced by Kunle Afolayan.

“Swallow” tells the story of Tolani Ajao (Eniola ‘Niyola’ Akinbo) a young secretary faced with a host of difficulties trying to navigate life in Lagos, alongside her financially unstable boyfriend Sanwo (Deyemi Okanlawon) and her best friend Rose (Ijeoma Grace Agu) who’s been recently fired from her job and will do everything and anything to escape poverty.

The retro-themed film that pays homage to a nostalgic past also features a stellar cast including Eniola Badmus (as Mrs Durojaiye), Chioma Akpotha (as Mama Chidi), Kevin Ikeduba (as OC), Offiong Anthony Edet (as Johnny) and veteran Olusegun Remi (as Mr Salako).

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully
css.php