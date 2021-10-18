Yemi Alade Showed Up at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Looking Like a Total Goddess

Yemi Alade showed up at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Sunday night and collectively took our breath away.

The music star was on hand to perform at the ceremony — and did so in a gorgeous red Ankara playsuit by STYLE BY ATHENA. And her natural hairstyle and simple makeup were just stunningly sleek.

The exclusive and globally broadcast event was organized by the Royal Foundation, which is led by Prince William of the British royal family and recognizes innovative solutions to the world’s environmental challenges.

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemialade (@yemialade)

