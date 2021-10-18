7 Times Whitemoney Appeared On Our Feed and Looked Effortlessly Sharp

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ winner, Whitemoney is unleashing the type of thirst traps that have our jaws on the floor.

Since his win, he has shared a series of photos of himself that had the internet going nuts.

For those who have followed him beyond his time in the BBNaija house, these sorts of photos from his photographer, Arawole Oluwatobi (@tobyfotography), are only the beginning. He drops them on us now and then, taken in various luxury locations.

Check out these photos of Whitemoney enjoying his best life while taking our breath away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Oyeze Onou (@whitemoney__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Oyeze Onou (@whitemoney__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Oyeze Onou (@whitemoney__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Oyeze Onou (@whitemoney__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Oyeze Onou (@whitemoney__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Oyeze Onou (@whitemoney__)