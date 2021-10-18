Connect with us

Sweet Spot

It's Been "19 Years of Smiling Together" for Feb & Laurie Idahosa

Scoop Sweet Spot

7 Times Whitemoney Appeared On Our Feed and Looked Effortlessly Sharp

Scoop Sweet Spot

Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged!

Scoop Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Jackie B Pens Down Heartfelt Note to Her Son Nathan as He clocks 10

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"4 Years of Unending Love & Friendship" Yomi Casual & Grace Makun's Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

Sweet Spot

Shaffy Bello is a Timeless Beauty in These Birthday Snaps😍

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Abimbola & Okiki Afolayan Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Features Sweet Spot

At 61, You BellaNaijarians Are Our "Nigerian Story”

Music Sweet Spot

He's Here! Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Welcome First Child, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho

Sweet Spot

It's a Double Celebration for Joke Silva as She Marks 40 Years in the Industry on Her 60th Birthday | #40at60

Sweet Spot

It’s Been “19 Years of Smiling Together” for Feb & Laurie Idahosa

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Marriage is beautiful when you find the right person. But when you can keep that person for so long. It becomes gold. For Feb and Laurie Idahosa, it has been 19 years and they are not stopping soon.

Feb Idahosa wrote on Instagram:

19 years of doing life together after saying “I do,” together. 19 years of smiling together after dealing with the trails and wins together. 19 years of holding each other so that we can stand together.

19 years of clothing matching each other while our hearts were matched and latched together.

19 years of 228 months, 34 years of friendship, 50+ first dates on 4 continents, 5000+ laughs plus 499 tears, plenty thick plus plenty the in, and 4 handsome sons later…God has blessed this marriage and I’m grateful forces forces the blessing that is @idahosalaurie.

I love you my #VidaForever.

Laurie Idahosa was also feeling the love. She wrote:

It started in 1987 as an innocent summer romance between young teenagers. Since then, we have enjoyed 34 years of unbroken friendship and 19 years of marriage.

There has been sunshine beautiful moments that I wish we could relive. We have also certainly had more than our share of rainy days ~ tough times that I wish we could forget. By the Grace of God, through it all, we are still standing.

As we were taking our Anniversary pictures, rain drops began to fall. They began as a tiny drizzle and then, within minutes, developed into a total downpour. That’s reflective of how problems are in marriage. At first, you don’t think much of them… until they start to wash away your plans

Later, after the storm is over, you can look back and see the beauty in the trials and the unique perspective that you gained by weathering the storm.

See more of their anniversary photos below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Chioma Ozoemelam: You Can Prevent these Diseases by Washing Your Hands

Ariyike Akinbobola: I Just Moved Back – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Catch the Attention of Everyone with RTW & Bespoke Outfits from Oshumare

Comet Nwosu: Are You Living or Surviving?

This Gist About Making Tech a Substitute for Internet Fraud
css.php