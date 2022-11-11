“Everytime you kiss me, I am still as blown away as I was the very first time” – Ibrahim Suleiman to His Hype Woman on Their Anniversary 

It’s been four amazing years for the beautiful celebrity couple, Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman you can already guess how excited we are for them.

This time four years ago, the internet was in a frenzy as the Nollywood stars tied the knot. Now, four years later, the sweethearts have but sweet and affectionate words for each other. They took to Instagram throwing it back to the beautiful moment they said their ‘I Dos.’

Here’s Ibrahim’s Aww-worthy love note;

11.11.22. Happy Anniversary To The Love Of My Life.

I have been madly in love with you for 5 years, married to you for 4 years, been your Baby Daddy for 2 years. And everytime you kiss me, I am still as blown away as I was the very first time you did on That December Night. pic.twitter.com/yYskNJ5bUG — Ibrahim Suleiman (@edomalo) November 10, 2022

And Linda’s