“Everytime you kiss me, I am still as blown away as I was the very first time” – Ibrahim Suleiman to His Hype Woman on Their Anniversary 

2 hours ago

It’s been four amazing years for the beautiful celebrity couple, Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman you can already guess how excited we are for them.

This time four years ago, the internet was in a frenzy as the Nollywood stars tied the knot. Now, four years later, the sweethearts have but sweet and affectionate words for each other. They took to Instagram throwing it back to the beautiful moment they said their ‘I Dos.’

Here’s Ibrahim’s Aww-worthy love note;

And Linda’s

