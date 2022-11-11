Music
Asake, Tems, Burna Boy & Rema Among Nominees for 2022 MOBO Awards
Nominations for the annual MOBO Awards are in.
Nine Nigerian artists were nominated for African Act of the Year. They are Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Asake, Rema, Oxlade, Tems, Omah Lay, and Fireboy DML. Also joining the list is Kabza De Small from South Africa.
The awards show is scheduled to happen on November 30 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Producer Supported By Complex UK
Inflo
JAE5
Labrinth
M1OnTheBeat
P2J
TSB
Best Male Act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
Digga D
Knucks
Tion Wayne
Best Female Act
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
Pinkpantheress
Tiana Major9
Album Of The Year
Aitch – Close To Home
Knucks – Alpha Place
Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria
Miraa May – Tales Of A Miracle
Song Of The Year In Association With Lucozade
Aitch f/ Ashanti – “Baby”
Central Cee – “Doja”
Dave – “Starlight”
Digga D & Stillbrickin – “Pump 101”
Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – “Own Brand (Baddie)”
Potter Payper f/ Tiggs Da Author – “Gangsteritus”
Best Newcomer In Association With Asos
Amaria BB
Bru-C
Cat Burns
Clavish
Cristale
FLO
Jbee
Nemzzz
Nia Archives
Switchotr
Video Of The Year
Central Cee – “Doja” (Directed By Cole Bennett)
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay – “Can’t Be Us” (Directed By Headie One & Don Prod)
Knucks – “Alpha House/Hide & Seek” (Directed By Emile Ebrahim Kelly)
Kojey Radical f/ Knucks – “Payback” (Directed By Charlie Sarsfield & Ejiro Dafé)
Little Simz f/ Obongjayar – “Point & Kill” (Directed By Ebeneza Blanche)
Mahalia – “Whatever Simon Says” (Directed By Mahalia)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Ella Mai
Mahalia
Miraa May
Nao
Shakka
Tiana Major9
Best Grime Act
Blay Vision
D Double E
Frisco
Kamakaze
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
Best Hip-hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness
D-Block Europe
Knucks
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Youngs Teflon
Best Drill Act Supported By Trench
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
Ivorian Doll
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
Unknown T
V9
Best International Act
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jazmine Sullivan
Kendrick Lamar
Skillibeng
Summer Walker
Tems
Best Performance In A TV Show/film
Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya As Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope
Jasmine Jobson As Jaq – Top Boy
Kane Robinson (Kano) As Sully – Top Boy
Lashana Lynch As Nomi – No Time To Die
Samuel Adewunmi As Hero – You Don’t Know Me
Best Media Personality
Big Zuu
Chuckie Online
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
KSI
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall
Big Joanie
Bob Vylan
Kid Bookie
Loathe
Nova Twins
Skunk Anansie
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag
Anz
Eliza Rose
FKA Twigs
Jax Jones
Nia Archives
SHERELLE
Best African Music Act Supported By Afrozons
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Oxlade (Nigeria)
Pheelz (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel
Asha Elia
Calledout Music
Rachel Kerr
Reblah
Sarah Teibo
Still Shadey
Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz FM
Blue Lab Beats
Doomcannon
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Jas Kayser
Kokoroko
Best Caribbean Music Act
Koffee
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice