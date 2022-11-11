Asake, Tems, Burna Boy & Rema Among Nominees for 2022 MOBO Awards

Nominations for the annual MOBO Awards are in.

Nine Nigerian artists were nominated for African Act of the Year. They are Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Asake, Rema, Oxlade, Tems, Omah Lay, and Fireboy DML. Also joining the list is Kabza De Small from South Africa.

The awards show is scheduled to happen on November 30 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Best Producer Supported By Complex UK

Inflo

JAE5

Labrinth

M1OnTheBeat

P2J

TSB

Best Male Act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne

Best Female Act

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Pinkpantheress

Tiana Major9

Album Of The Year

Aitch – Close To Home

Knucks – Alpha Place

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria

Miraa May – Tales Of A Miracle

Song Of The Year In Association With Lucozade

Aitch f/ Ashanti – “Baby”

Central Cee – “Doja”

Dave – “Starlight”

Digga D & Stillbrickin – “Pump 101”

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – “Own Brand (Baddie)”

Potter Payper f/ Tiggs Da Author – “Gangsteritus”

Best Newcomer In Association With Asos

Amaria BB

Bru-C

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

FLO

Jbee

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

Switchotr

Video Of The Year

Central Cee – “Doja” (Directed By Cole Bennett)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay – “Can’t Be Us” (Directed By Headie One & Don Prod)

Knucks – “Alpha House/Hide & Seek” (Directed By Emile Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical f/ Knucks – “Payback” (Directed By Charlie Sarsfield & Ejiro Dafé)

Little Simz f/ Obongjayar – “Point & Kill” (Directed By Ebeneza Blanche)

Mahalia – “Whatever Simon Says” (Directed By Mahalia)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Ella Mai

Mahalia

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9

Best Grime Act

Blay Vision

D Double E

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

Best Hip-hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness

D-Block Europe

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon

Best Drill Act Supported By Trench

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best International Act

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems

Best Performance In A TV Show/film

Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya As Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq – Top Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) As Sully – Top Boy

Lashana Lynch As Nomi – No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi As Hero – You Don’t Know Me

Best Media Personality

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

SHERELLE

Best African Music Act Supported By Afrozons

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey

Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz FM

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean Music Act

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice